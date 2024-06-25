In brief Simplifying... In brief The Jawa 350 motorcycle, now available in three new shades, retains its original specs with a 334cc engine and both spoke and alloy wheel options.

The bike, priced between ₹1.99 lakh and ₹2.23 lakh, competes with models like the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Honda H'ness CB350 in India.

Its features include 35mm telescopic front forks, 5-step preload-adjustable twin rear shock absorbers, and dual-channel ABS.

Jawa 350 is fueled by a 334cc, single-cylinder engine

Jawa 350's price slashed in India, new variants introduced

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:28 pm Jun 25, 2024

What's the story Classic Legends has announced a price reduction for the Jawa 350 motorcycle, with the base variant now available at ₹1.99 lakh, down from its initial launch price of ₹2.15 lakh. The company has also expanded its range by introducing three new variants of the Jawa 350, two of which feature alloy wheels. This expansion brings the total number of Jawa 350 variants to four.

Colour range

New Jawa 350 variants offer additional colour options

The newly introduced versions of the Jawa 350 are available in three additional shades: Obsidian Black, Gray, and Deep Forest. These new shades join the existing color palette of Maroon, White, Black, and Mystique Orange. Despite these aesthetic additions, the motorcycle remains mechanically unchanged. Both spoke and alloy wheel options are available across all color variants.

Specifications

Jawa 350's performance and pricing details revealed

The Jawa 350 is fueled by a 334cc, single-cylinder engine that delivers 22.5hp at 7,000rpm and 28.1Nm at 5,000rpm. The base spoke wheel variant is priced at ₹1.99 lakh, while the alloy wheel version costs ₹2.08 lakh. The top-end chrome variants are available from ₹2.15 lakh for the spoke wheels and ₹2.23 lakh for the alloy wheel trim, all prices being ex-showroom India.

Features & Competition

Jawa 350's features and competitors in the Indian market

The Jawa 350 motorcycle features 35mm telescopic front forks and 5-step preload-adjustable twin rear shock absorbers. It gets a 280mm front disc and 240mm rear disc brake, with dual-channel ABS. The bike takes on Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda H'ness CB350, and the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 in the Indian market.