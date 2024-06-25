In brief Simplifying... In brief Tesla is recalling its Cybertrucks in the US due to issues with the windshield wipers and trim.

The company will replace the faulty wiper motor and apply fixes to the trim free of charge, addressing concerns that these defects could pose a road hazard. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

This follows an earlier recall in April

Tesla recalls Cybertrucks in US over wiper and trim defects

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:28 pm Jun 25, 202405:28 pm

What's the story Tesla has issued a recall for 11,688 units of its Cybertruck model, due to a faulty windshield wiper that could potentially impair driver visibility. An additional 11,383 trucks are being recalled for trim problems in the truck bed that could become detached, and pose a hazard to other road users. This follows an earlier recall in April where 3,878 trucks were impacted by the risk of a jammed accelerator pedal.

Wiper problem

Faulty wiper delays deliveries

The faulty windshield wiper issue has been a topic of discussion in owner forums recently, and is believed to have caused delays in Cybertruck deliveries. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) stated that "excessive electrical current can cause the front windshield wiper motor controller to fail." To address this, Tesla's service will replace the defective wiper motor at no cost to the customer.

Trim defect

Tesla addresses trim issue

The NHTSA has also issued a separate notice concerning the trim issue affecting the Cybertrucks. The notice stated that "Tesla service will apply adhesion promoter and pressure sensitive tape or replace missing applique as necessary, free of charge." This action is intended to prevent the trim from coming loose and posing a potential road hazard for other drivers.