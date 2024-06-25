In brief Simplifying... In brief Nissan is set to launch the fourth-generation X-Trail SUV in India, a model that's been on sale overseas since 2021.

The X-Trail, expected to be priced between ₹30-35 lakh, will compete with the likes of Jeep Meridian, Hyundai Tucson, SKODA KODIAQ, and Volkswagen Tiguan.

This move is part of Nissan's strategy to keep consumer interest alive until their fresh product lineup rolls out from 2025, including a new 5-seater SUV and a 7-seater derivative. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

X-Trail will be showcased in India on July 17

Nissan X-Trail teased ahead of India launch: What to expect

By Mudit Dube 05:13 pm Jun 25, 202405:13 pm

What's the story Japanese automaker Nissan is set to introduce its fourth-generation X-Trail SUV in India, following a period of relative inactivity. The company has officially teased the upcoming model, which was first unveiled globally in October 2022. This will be the second offering from Nissan after the Magnite, as it discontinued the Kicks model in April 2023. The X-Trail will be imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

Model details

X-Trail's history and specifications in India

The X-Trail is not a new name in India, with its first and second generations previously sold here. The fourth-generation model has been on sale overseas since 2021 and has been undergoing testing in India for some time. It is built on the Renault-Nissan CMF-C platform and will be powered by a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine. The SUV will be a niche offering as the Japanese marque can only import up to 2,500 units via CBU route without homologation.

Strategy overview

X-Trail's role in Nissan's future plans

The X-Trail is seen as a temporary measure to keep consumer interest alive while Nissan plans a fresh product lineup from 2025 onwards. This future lineup includes a new 5-seater SUV to compete with the CRETA, based on the new-gen Renault Duster, and a 7-seater derivative of that. A facelift for the Magnite is also planned for later this year.

Market positioning

X-Trail's competition and expected pricing in India

The X-Trail will be competing with the Jeep Meridian, Hyundai Tucson, SKODA KODIAQ, and Volkswagen Tiguan in India. The KODIAQ is also a CBU import while the Tucson and Tiguan are assembled from CKD kits. The price of the X-Trail is expected to range between ₹30-35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Vehicle specifications

X-Trail's dimensions and seating configuration

The fourth-generation X-Trail SUV measures 4,680mm in length, 2,065mm in width, and 1,725mm in height. The wheelbase of the SUV is 2,705mm with a ground clearance of 205mm. Nissan may make some changes to these dimensions for the Indian market. Globally, the X-Trail is offered as a 5-seater and a 7-seater configuration.