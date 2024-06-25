In brief Simplifying... In brief Honda is introducing CNG kits for its Amaze, City, and Elevate models, sourced from Lovato, with a one-year warranty.

The company is also planning to expand its portfolio by launching at least one new model every year, focusing on the premium market.

The next launch is the third-generation Honda Amaze, expected to feature a compact design and a larger touchscreen, sharing some components with other Honda India models to keep costs competitive.

Honda is offering CNG kits as aftermarket add-ons

Honda debuts CNG options for Amaze, City, and Elevate cars

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:03 pm Jun 25, 2024

What's the story Honda has made a significant departure from its traditional lineup, by introducing compressed natural gas (CNG) options for its Amaze, City, and Elevate models. Unlike competitors who offer factory-fitted CNG, Honda is offering these kits as aftermarket add-ons through dealerships. This is the first time that Honda has officially offered CNG options. The kits can be installed on both manual and CVT transmissions for all three cars at an additional cost of ₹75,000 to ₹85,000.

Kit details

Honda's CNG kits: Features and installation

The CNG kits for Honda's Amaze, City, and Elevate models are sourced from Lovato, a reputable name in the aftermarket. These kits come with a 60-liter capacity tank that will be installed in the vehicle's trunk, slightly reducing available cargo space. To ensure customer satisfaction, Honda dealerships are providing a one-year warranty on these kits. Currently, only Tata Tiago and Tigor offer CNG with an automatic transmission.

Portfolio expansion

Honda's future plans and new model launches

In addition to introducing CNG kits, Honda Cars India is also focusing on expanding its portfolio. The company has committed to launching at least one new model annually, including entirely new vehicles and facelifts with a focus on the premium market. This strategy led to the launch of the refreshed Honda City and the Honda Elevate. The next step in this strategy is expected this festive season with the launch of the all-new, third-generation Honda Amaze.

Model preview

Anticipated features of the new Honda Amaze

The upcoming third-generation Honda Amaze should share its platform with the City and Elevate, but modified for a more compact size to keep it under 4,000mm long. The design of the new Amaze is likely to draw inspiration from larger Honda sedans offered globally. Inside, it's anticipated to feature a redesigned layout with a potentially larger freestanding touchscreen similar to the Elevate's. To keep costs competitive, some interior components might be shared with other Honda India models.