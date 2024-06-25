Honda debuts CNG options for Amaze, City, and Elevate cars
Honda has made a significant departure from its traditional lineup, by introducing compressed natural gas (CNG) options for its Amaze, City, and Elevate models. Unlike competitors who offer factory-fitted CNG, Honda is offering these kits as aftermarket add-ons through dealerships. This is the first time that Honda has officially offered CNG options. The kits can be installed on both manual and CVT transmissions for all three cars at an additional cost of ₹75,000 to ₹85,000.
Honda's CNG kits: Features and installation
The CNG kits for Honda's Amaze, City, and Elevate models are sourced from Lovato, a reputable name in the aftermarket. These kits come with a 60-liter capacity tank that will be installed in the vehicle's trunk, slightly reducing available cargo space. To ensure customer satisfaction, Honda dealerships are providing a one-year warranty on these kits. Currently, only Tata Tiago and Tigor offer CNG with an automatic transmission.
Honda's future plans and new model launches
In addition to introducing CNG kits, Honda Cars India is also focusing on expanding its portfolio. The company has committed to launching at least one new model annually, including entirely new vehicles and facelifts with a focus on the premium market. This strategy led to the launch of the refreshed Honda City and the Honda Elevate. The next step in this strategy is expected this festive season with the launch of the all-new, third-generation Honda Amaze.
Anticipated features of the new Honda Amaze
The upcoming third-generation Honda Amaze should share its platform with the City and Elevate, but modified for a more compact size to keep it under 4,000mm long. The design of the new Amaze is likely to draw inspiration from larger Honda sedans offered globally. Inside, it's anticipated to feature a redesigned layout with a potentially larger freestanding touchscreen similar to the Elevate's. To keep costs competitive, some interior components might be shared with other Honda India models.