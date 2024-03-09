Next Article

2024 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP debuts globally: Check top features

By Pradnesh Naik 10:08 am Mar 09, 202410:08 am

What's the story Japanese motorcycle giant Honda has unveiled its top-of-the-line supersport motorcycle, the 2024 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, in the United Kingdom. The sporty offering comes in two variants: Fireblade SP and Fireblade SP Carbon Edition. Drawing inspiration from its MotoGP sibling, the 2024 CBR1000RR-R boasts a fierce sportsbike look, LED headlights, and sleek bodywork. The Carbon Edition is limited to just 300 units and features carbon fiber components and a Matte Pearl Morion Black paint job.

Specifications and features

Engine specifications and safety features of the flagship supersport offering

Powering the 2024 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is a 999cc, inline-four-cylinder engine that produces 214hp of power at 14,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 12,000rpm. This powertrain is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter. The bike is fitted with an Akrapovic exhaust system. The motorcycle also offers five power modes, nine-level traction control, three-level engine brake control, wheelie control, and cornering ABS, all managed through a 5.0-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster.

Pricing and other details

Suspension, pricing, and possible India launch

The motorcycle sports Ohlins inverted front forks and a fully adjustable rear mono-shock, with braking duties handled by disc brakes at both ends. It rides on 17-inch wheels wrapped in wide-section Pirelli tires. In the UK, the 2024 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is priced at £23,499 (around Rs. 25 lakh), while the Carbon Edition comes in at £26,749 (roughly Rs. 28.46 lakh) all prices without taxes. Honda may introduce the flagship supersport offering to the Indian market later this year.