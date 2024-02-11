Triumph Daytona 660 rolls on 17-inch forged aluminum wheels (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

Triumph Daytona 660 launched in Europe; India debut likely soon

By Pradnesh Naik 09:41 pm Feb 11, 202409:41 pm

What's the story Legendary British marque Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Daytona 660 in Europe, with a price tag of €10,045 (approximately Rs. 8.98 lakh). The automaker is also planning to introduce the motorcycle in India soon. The Daytona 660 is a sport-tourer that boasts an aggressive design and a more comfortable rider triangle compared to its predecessor. It will be available in three color options: Snowdonia White, Satin Granite, and Carnival Red.

Specifications

Daytona 660's specifications and features

The Triumph Daytona 660 features a 660cc inline-triple engine (95hp/69Nm) that is paired with a six-speed gearbox. The engine is housed in a steel perimeter frame, suspended on Showa's 41mm inverted front forks and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit. The braking system includes disc brakes on both wheels with dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle comes equipped with three ride modes: Sport, Road, and Rain. It also gets traction control, full LED lighting, and a TFT display with smartphone connectivity.

Launch timeline

India launch timeline and competition

The Triumph Daytona 660 is expected to launch in India by late February or mid-March 2024, with an estimated ex-showroom price of around Rs. 9 lakh to Rs. 9.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon its release, the bike will compete with the Kawasaki Ninja 650, Honda CBR650R, and the upcoming Yamaha R7. The Daytona 660's arrival in India will provide more options for enthusiasts seeking sport-touring motorcycles in this segment.