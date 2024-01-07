Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or Honda CB350RS: Which is better

By Pradnesh Naik

Both motorcycles ride on 17-inch alloy wheels

To spice up the lineup of its popular model, the Hunter 350, Chennai-based bikemaker Royal Enfield has introduced two exciting new colors called the Dapper O and Dapper G. However, Honda also added two new shades to the Hunter's primary rival, the CB350RS, under the New Hue Edition in October. Between these two capable retro motorcycles, which one should you buy?

Why does this story matter?

The sub-500cc retro-inspired category in India has been witnessing a lot of movement in the past few years. Every automaker is trying to capture the segment by offering new retro models. However, with capable offerings such as the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or the Honda CB350RS, it is difficult for other motorcycles to claim the top spot.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 looks more appealing

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets a 13-liter teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a ribbed-pattern seat, an upswept exhaust, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a round halogen headlamp, and a circular LED taillamp. Honda CB350RS has a muscular 15-liter fuel tank, a side-mounted exhaust, a semi-digital cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, an LED headlight, and a single-piece seat with an integrated LED taillight, Both bikes roll on 17-inch wheels.

CB350RS equipped with Honda Selectable Torque Control system

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the Honda CB350RS come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to ensure rider safety. However, the latter also features the Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system for added safety. Suspension duties on both retro motorcycles are handled by telescopic forks on the front and preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

CB350RS packs more powerful engine

Powering the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is a 349cc, air-cooled, J-series, single-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power of 20.2hp and a peak torque of 27Nm. Honda CB350RS is backed by an efficient 348.6cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder motor that develops a maximum power of 20.8hp and a peak torque of 30Nm. Both mills are paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 can be yours between Rs. 1.5 lakh and Rs. 1.75 lakh. In comparison, the Honda CB350RS is available between Rs. 2.15 lakh and Rs. 2.19 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the CB350RS makes more sense on our shores with its potent engine, better safety kit, and overall better brand value and image.