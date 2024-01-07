Ather's flagship 450 Apex launched in India: Check best features

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Jan 07, 202412:05 am

The 450 Apex is a flagship offering for Ather Energy (Photo credit: Ather Energy)

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Bengaluru-based Ather Energy has introduced its most electric powerful scooter yet, the 450 Apex, in India. With a price tag of Rs. 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom, excluding FAME 2 subsidy), it is the most expensive e-scooter model for the homegrown EV maker. Here's a look at the best features of the all-new performance-focused 450 Apex.

Firstly, let's look at design of 450 Apex

On the design front, the 450 Apex features an apron-mounted LED headlight, a special Indium Blue paint scheme, transparent body panels, a flush-fitted side stand, angular cast-type mirrors, and a sleek LED taillamp. The scooter packs a massive 7.0-inch full-color TFT touchscreen with smartphone connectivity and in-built navigation. The EV rolls on 12-inch designer wheels in a bright orange color.

Unique transparent side panels make it look more upmarket

Unlike other EV models available on our shores, the new-age Ather 450 Apex flaunts unique transparent side panels that provide the scooter with an upmarket feel. These panels expose the neat-looking orange-colored hybrid aluminum frame which the EV maker takes so much pride in.

Promises a range of up to 157km per charge

Powering the Ather 450 Apex is a 7kW mid-mounted electric motor paired with a large IP67-rated 3.7kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The setup promises an ARAI-certified range of up to 157km and TrueRange (real-world range) of up to 110km. The e-scooter sprints from 0 to 40km/h in just 2.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 100km/h.

'Magic Twist' negative throttle

Ather has implemented a segment-first feature called the "Magic Twist" negative throttle in the 450 Apex. Using some software and algorithm revisions to the Ather drive controller (ADC), the rider can now slow down the e-scooter using a reverse motion on the throttle. The company claims Magic Twist is efficient enough to take care of almost 75% of braking duties in the city conditions.

Gets new 'Warp Plus' riding mode

In addition to the Warp mode, Ather has added an even more powerful "Warp Plus" riding mode on the 450 Apex. The EV maker claims the scooter can achieve a range of up to 75km in this potent high-speed mode.