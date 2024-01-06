Exciting motorcycle launches expected in 2024: Check top options

By Pradnesh Naik 10:15 pm Jan 06, 202410:15 pm

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is one of the most anticipated models in 2024 (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

In 2024, motorcycle enthusiasts in India can expect a thrilling lineup of new launches from brands like Royal Enfield, KTM, Bajaj Auto, and BSA Motorcycles. The year will see the introduction of models unique models such as the Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber as well as flagship performance-focused offerings like the Bajaj Pulsar N400, offering riders a variety of options to choose from. Here's a look at the top upcoming options.

Royal Enfield's upcoming models

Royal Enfield is set to release several motorcycles in 2024, including the Classic 350 Bobber, Shotgun 650, and Roadster 450. The Classic 350 Bobber, based on the standard Classic 350, boasts unique riding ergonomics, a taller handlebar, forward-set pegs, a floating pillion seat, white-walled tires, and added chrome elements. The Shotgun 650, unveiled at Motoverse 2023, is a bobber-style version of the Super Meteor 650. Roadster 450 is a streetfighter-style motorcycle powered by the same 452cc engine as the Himalayan.

KTM and Husqvarna's upcoming offerings

KTM is gearing up to launch the 2024 125 Duke in India, featuring aggressive styling and a smaller engine based on the 250 Duke. The bike will offer around 15hp of power and comes with inverted forks, an LCD display, and dual-channel ABS. Meanwhile, Husqvarna is likely to release the Svartpilen 401 model this year, sporting a slightly retuned version of the new 390 Duke's 398cc engine and more aggressive styling in line with the existing model.

BSA Goldstar and Bajaj Pulsar N400 to arrive soon

Classic Legends plans to introduce the BSA Motorcycles brand in India with the Goldstar, a rival to the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. This retro-styled motorcycle features a 652cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, telescopic forks, twin springs, spoke wheels, and single discs with ABS as standard. Separately, Bajaj is also expected to launch the Pulsar N400 in 2024, powered by a 373cc single-cylinder engine (39.4hp/35Nm). The Pulsar N400 will likely come with an LCD display, dual-channel ABS, and full-LED lighting.