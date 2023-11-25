Is Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 better than Kawasaki Vulcan S

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 rides on dual-tone designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield, one of the oldest bikemakers in the world, has revealed the all-new offering, the Shotgun 650, at its ongoing Motoverse 2023 event in Goa. The production-ready model of the bobber-cruiser hybrid will arrive in early 2024. Once launched, it will compete against the segment leader, the Kawasaki Vulcan S. But which one is better: the homegrown brawler or the Japanese fighter?

Why does this story matter?

Royal Enfield has been on a roll in the past few years. The Chennai-based bikemaker has now launched the new Shotgun 650. It happens to be the most expensive model for the company to date and competes in the competitive middleweight segment. However, can it defeat the potent Vulcan S from Kawasaki for the top spot in the 650cc category? Let's find out.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 looks more appealing

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is a mix of bobber and cruiser styling and features a muscular fuel tank, a circular LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, adjustable levers, dual side-mounted pea-shooter exhausts, and designer alloy wheels. Kawasaki Vulcan S flaunts a neo-retro cruiser look and gets a sloping 14-liter fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, an underbelly exhaust, a rounded rear fender, and dual-tone wheels.

Both bikes feature disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

For rider safety, both the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 and Kawasaki Vulcan S come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The former has inverted front forks and twin shock absorbers on the rear end. The Vulcan S gets telescopic front forks and a rear mono-shock unit.

Kawasaki Vulcan S packs more powerful engine

The Shotgun 650 is backed by a 649cc, air-and-oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine that churns out 47hp of maximum power and 52Nm of peak torque. Powering the Kawasaki Vulcan S is a 649cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder motor that generates a maximum power of 59.9hp and a peak torque of 62.4Nm. Transmission duties on both bikes are handled by a six-speed manual gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the limited-run model of the Shotgun 650 unveiled at Motoverse costs Rs. 4.25 lakh. We expect Royal Enfield to launch the standard model at around Rs. 3.5 lakh. On the other hand, Kawasaki Vulcan S can be yours at Rs. 7.1 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Shotgun 650 makes more sense with its attractive design and lower price point.