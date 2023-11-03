Deliveries of TVS Apache RTR 310 commence in India

TVS Apache RTR 310 features segment-first speed-sensitive LED headlamps as standard

TVS Motor Company has begun delivering the Apache RTR 310 in India, with the first unit being delivered in Uttar Pradesh. The motorcycle is essentially a stripped-down version of the Apache RR 310. The all-new streetfighter ranges between Rs. 2.43 lakh and Rs. 2.64 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) on our shores and is available in a Built To Order (BTO) avatar as well.

Apache RTR 310 comes loaded with advanced technology

Although the Apache RTR 310 is positioned below the RR 310, it offers more features. The vertical instrument panel has been replaced by a horizontal 5-inch TFT display that provides Bluetooth connectivity, voice assistance, race telemetry, and various themes for riding modes. Other features include lean-sensitive cruise control, an IMU-based traction control system, Glide Through Technology (GTT), dynamic tail light, and speed-sensitive dual LED headlights with auto-on function among others.

Dynamic and Dynamic Pro kits enhance its performance quotient

Two packages are available for the Apache RTR 310, namely the Dynamic and Dynamic Pro. The Dynamic kit comprises a fully adjustable front and rear suspension setup, a tire pressure monitoring system, and a brass-coated chain. The Dynamic Pro kit enhances the offering with a segment-first climate-controlled seat and a Dynamic Stability Control system. The DSC system includes Cornering ABS, Cornering Traction Control, Cornering Cruise Control, Wheelie Control, Slope Dependent Control, and Rear Wheel Lift-off Control.