Here's why you need to wait longer for Mercedes-Benz cars

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Here's why you need to wait longer for Mercedes-Benz cars

By Pradnesh Naik 01:06 pm Nov 03, 202301:06 pm

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is the flagship sedan model for the carmaker in India (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz has recognized the issue of delivery delays for its vehicles in India. The German carmaker cited a shortage of 48V integrated starter generators (ISGs) as the cause. During the launch event for the 2024 GLE SUV and AMG C 43 sedan, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director at Mercedes-Benz India, addressed the situation. He has assured that the company is actively working on a solution and expressed gratitude for customers' understanding.

2/3

The role of 48V ISG in modern Mercedes-Benz cars

The 48V ISG system is a vital component in modern Mercedes cars, providing mild-hybrid technology. Located within the transmission and connected to the driveshaft, it takes the place of the starter motor and alternator. The ISG produces electricity when coasting or decelerating, resulting in decreased emissions and better fuel efficiency. Moreover, it enhances performance without causing any charge or range-related concerns for drivers.

3/3

Mercedes-Benz completes 2023 launch promise in India

In spite of delivery delays, Mercedes-Benz has kept its commitment to launch ten new models in 2023 in India, including the refreshed GLE and AMG C 43. The demand for these models, as well as the brand's electric vehicles, continues to be robust. Iyer reassured customers that the company is dedicated to delivering reserved units as quickly as possible while working on resolving the ISG shortage issue plaguing the carmaker's production on our shores.