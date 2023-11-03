CFMoto to reveal MTX concept at 2023 EICMA show

By Pradnesh Naik Nov 03, 2023

The MTX concept will borrow design elements from the CFMoto 800MT. Representative image (Photo credit: CFMoto)

Chinese marque CFMoto has teased its entry into the middleweight ADV market through a teaser image and video on its social media platforms. Dubbed the MTX concept, this new motorcycle is slated for a global premiere at the 2023 EICMA show. The forthcoming adventure bike seems primed for off-road action, and there's a chance that a rally edition might be introduced as well.

The company aims to expand into the 450cc ADV segment

At present, CF Moto's lineup includes several 450cc motorcycles, such as the 450NK streetfighter and the 450SR and 450SR S supersport bikes. With the ADV segment gaining traction among riders of all ages and skill levels, it appears that the company aims to tap into this growing demand. The MTX concept will join CF Moto's MT series of motorcycles, although its official name remains under wraps.

It will rival the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan in Europe

While no specific launch details for the MTX concept have been disclosed, the ADV is anticipated to make its debut in China and Europe in early 2024. In Europe, CF Moto's latest adventure offering will go head-to-head with the soon-to-be-launched Royal Enfield Himalayan, also expected to hit the market in early 2024. This face-off will further fuel competition in the middleweight ADV category.

