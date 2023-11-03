How 2024 SKODA SUPERB differs from the previous-generation model

By Pradnesh Naik 10:26 am Nov 03, 202310:26 am

SKODA has taken the wraps off the 2024 iteration of its flagship sedan, the SUPERB, for the global markets. In its fourth generation, the car is available in a 'Laurin & Klement' liftback form as well as a 'Combi' estate avatar. With a complete overhaul in terms of both design and powertrain options, how does it differ from the third-generation SUPERB? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The SUPERB has been a crucial model for SKODA's global success since its re-introduction in 2001 as a D-segment sedan. The car has always been able to make its presence felt, even in an SUV-dominated Indian market. To revive the dying sedan segment, the Czech carmaker has made a comeback with the fourth-generation SUPERB, offering a refreshed design and efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain option.

The 2024 SUPERB looks more pleasing with subtle design changes

When compared with the 2021 model, the 2024 SUPERB looks more modern and elegant. SKODA has retained the overall silhouette of the older version. The fourth-generation sedan features sweptback adaptive LED headlamps with DRLs, a wider butterfly grille with a front-facing radar unit, all-new 19-inch designer wheels, and a sloping roofline. At the rear, it gets sleek LED taillamps and a shark-fin antenna.

The cabin of the fourth-generation model feels modern and upmarket

SKODA has updated the already luxurious cabin of the 2021 SUPERB, to make it feel more airy and upmarket. The new-generation car gets premium dual-tone leather upholstery, a head-up display, a 10.0-inch Virtual Cockpit, a free-standing 13.0-inch infotainment panel with wireless connectivity, multi-color ambient lighting, and a three-zone climate control. For safety, it now comes equipped with nine airbags and multiple ADAS functions.

The sedan is now offered with four powertrain options

Unlike a single turbo-petrol motor on the third-generation model, the 2024 SKODA SUPERB gets four powertrain options to choose from. It has a 2.0-liter, TSI, turbo-petrol motor (204hp and 265hp), a 2.0-liter, TDI diesel motor (150hp and 193hp), and a new 1.5-liter, TSI mHEV, mild-hybrid setup (150hp). It also gets a 1.5-liter, TSI PHEV, plug-in hybrid powertrain that develops a combined output of 204hp.

How much does the 2024 SKODA SUPERB cost?

SKODA is yet to reveal the pricing details of the 2024 SUPERB. With major upgrades to the design, cabin, and powertrain, we expect the new model to carry a hefty premium over the outgoing car. For reference, the 2021 SUPERB ranged between Rs. 32 lakh and Rs. 37.29 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), before it was discontinued in the Indian market.