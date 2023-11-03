How Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition fares against Hyundai CRETA Adventure

By Pradnesh Naik 03:10 am Nov 03, 2023

The CRETA is one of the best-selling SUVs for Hyundai in India (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Volkswagen has introduced the GT Edge Trail Edition version of the Taigun in India with a price tag of Rs. 16.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV gets a few cosmetic and mechanical tweaks to distinguish itself from the standard model. At that price point, it rivals the Hyundai CRETA Adventure Edition. Which one makes more sense? The German fighter or the South Korean brawler?

Why does this story matter?

Since its inception, the Hyundai CRETA has been a force to reckon with in the mid-size premium SUV segment in India. After witnessing the success of a special Knight Edition model last year, the automaker has introduced an Adventure Edition variant for the rugged vehicle this August. To challenge its dominance, Volkswagen has now launched a limited-run GT Edge Trail Edition of the Taigun.

Between these two, Hyundai CRETA looks more appealing

Hyundai CRETA Adventure Edition sports a new Ranger Khaki color and features blacked-out skid plates, parametric grille, door sills, roof rails, ORVMs, shark-fin antenna, and 17-inch designer wheels. Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition sports a chrome accent on the grille, trail-themed graphics on the sides, functional roof rails, black door garnish, red-accented ORVMs with puddle lamps, and black-colored 16-inch alloy wheels.

The cabin of CRETA feels more upmarket with feel-good features

Inside, the CRETA's cabin has an all-black theme and gets premium leatherette upholstery with Sage Green inserts, a dual-view dashcam, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control with an air purifier, and a 10.24-inch infotainment system. The Taigun has a sporty cabin with 3D floor mats, leatherette seat covers with Trail badging, stainless steel foot pedals, a single-pane sunroof, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Volkswagen Taigun GT packs a more powerful engine

Powering the Hyundai CRETA is a 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, inline-four, petrol engine that develops 113hp of power and 144Nm of torque. It is mated to either a 6-speed manual or an IVT gearbox. Volkswagen Taigun draws power from a 1.5-liter, TSI EVO, turbo-petrol motor that generates 148hp of power and 250Nm of torque. It is linked to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Hyundai CRETA Adventure Edition ranges between Rs. 15.17 lakh and Rs. 17.89 lakh. On the other hand, the Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition is priced at Rs. 16.29 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the CRETA Adventure Edition makes more sense with its modern yet butch SUV design and an upmarket cabin with various feel-good features.