One-off Porsche Panamera Turbo Sonderwunsch breaks cover: Check top features

1/7

Auto 2 min read

One-off Porsche Panamera Turbo Sonderwunsch breaks cover: Check top features

By Pradnesh Naik 07:07 pm Nov 25, 202307:07 pm

The one-off Porsche Panamera Turbo Sonderwunsch rides on 21-inch forged wheels (Photo credit: Porsche)

The iconic German marque Porsche has revealed the 2024 iteration of its grand touring model, the Panamera, for the global markets. However, along with the regular version of the third-generation offering, the company has also revealed a one-off model called the "Panamera Turbo Sonderwunsch." Here's a look at the difference made by Porsche's Exclusive Manufaktur division to make it stand out.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

In the past few years, almost all manufacturers have been showcasing special models of their popular offerings to cater to their niche clientele. The Exclusive Manufaktur department of the Stuttgart-based Porsche has also been behind a number of one-offs and super-exclusive models. Now, the carmaker has showcased the one-of-a-kind Sonderwunsch model based on the 2024 Panamera.

3/7

Firstly, let's look at design of Panamera Turbo

Much like the standard model of the third-generation Panamera, the Turbo Sonderwunsch variant flaunts a sculpted bonnet, Matrix LED headlamps with the signature quad LED DRL setup, a wide air dam, and a sloping roofline. It gets new badges in the new Turbonite metallic shade. The rear end of the coupe gets an active aerodynamic spoiler and connected-type LED taillights.

4/7

It features unique two-tone paint scheme

The one-off Panamera Turbo Sonderwunsch features a unique paint scheme created by the Exclusive Manufaktur and Classic divisions of Porsche. The two-tone finish gets a specially created Leblon Violet Metallic color with hints of chestnut shade that fade into a solid black color.

5/7

Paint contains flakes vaporized with real gold

Besides the two-tone finish, the clear coat of special paint job contains flakes vaporized with real gold. The addition of real gold creates a premium look with a depth effect. The car features pinstripes in Avium Metallic color with integrated Sonderwunsch logos below the ORVMs. The face of the 21-inch forged wheels is also finished in the Avium Metallic shade for a premium look.

6/7

Powered by 4.0-liter hybrid V8 engine

The special Porsche Panamera Turbo Sonderwunsch is powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine linked to a 100kW electric motor. The mill puts out a maximum power of 680hp and a peak torque of 930Nm. It is mated to an eight-speed PDK gearbox.

7/7

Poll Which other limited-run car caught your attention?