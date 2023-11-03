Citroen offering big discounts on its cars this Diwali

Citroen C3 Aircross rides on 16-inch designer wheels (Photo credit: Citroen)

This Diwali, French carmaker Citroen is enticing customers with generous discounts and benefits, reaching up to Rs. 2 lakh on its C5 Aircross, C3, and C3 Aircross models. The company aims to take advantage of the festive season's upbeat purchasing atmosphere to increase sales figures. However, it's important to note that the mentioned discounts may differ based on inventory and regional availability. It's recommended that potential buyers check with their local dealerships for accurate information.

C3 gets benefits worth Rs. 99,000

Citroen's best-selling model, the C3 offers up to Rs. 99,000 in benefits, along with a complimentary five-year extended warranty. Additionally, customers can choose to begin paying for the vehicle through EMI starting next year, but this option is only available through Kotak Finance. The C3 comes in two powertrain choices. They include a 1.2-liter, naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 82hp/115Nm, and a 1.2-liter, turbocharged petrol motor that generates 110hp/190Nm.

Exciting benefits of up to Rs. 2 lakh on SUVs

As for the Citroen C3 Aircross, it gets benefits worth up to Rs. 99,000. Competing against models like the Hyundai CRETA and Kia Seltos, this SUV is available with a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol mill that puts out 110hp/190Nm. The flagship C5 Aircross model has the most enticing offer this month, with discounts reaching up to Rs. 2 lakh for units manufactured in 2022. This five-seater SUV is equipped with a 2.0-liter diesel unit that delivers 177hp/400Nm.