Lotus to introduce Emira in India in 2024: Check features

By Pradnesh Naik 05:09 pm Nov 25, 202305:09 pm

Lotus Emira rides on 20-inch designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: Lotus)

Lotus, the legendary British marque, is reportedly planning to introduce its Emira sports car in India in 2024. This will be the second offering from the carmaker on our shores, following the all-electric SUV, the Eletre. The company has teamed up with Exclusive Motors in New Delhi, which also manages Bentley, for sales and services. The coupe will likely be imported as a completely built-up (CBU) unit, with prices starting at around Rs. 2 crore (ex-showroom).

Sports car draws inspiration from Evija hypercar

Drawing inspiration from the Lotus Evija hypercar, the Lotus Emira features vertical LED headlamps with a twin-blade design, sharp lines, and contoured scoops for air intake. The sports car also gets aerodynamic 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped in performance-focused Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport tires. An optional Drivers Pack offers a more rigid suspension and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires for an engaging driving experience. The rear showcases C-shaped LED taillights connected by an LED light bar.

Backed by two engine options in India

The Emira will be available in India with two powertrain options. These include a Mercedes-AMG-sourced 360hp, 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and a Toyota-sourced 400hp, 3.5-liter supercharged V6 engine with either a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox. Both versions will have a rear-wheel-drive configuration. Tipping the scales at 1,405kg, the Emira can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in under 4.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 290km/h.

Coupe gets Alcantara upholstery and sporty bucket seats

Inside, the Lotus Emira boasts a significant upgrade in material quality and fit-and-finish compared to previous models. The two-seat layout features sporty bucket seats and generous Alcantara upholstery. The modern, sporty interior includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Metallic accents adorn the flat-bottomed steering wheel, center console, and side AC vents, contrasting with the dark gray and black theme.

Emira has combined storage of 359 liters

Practical features of the Emira include cup holders, smartphone slots, door-mounted bottle holders, USB and 12V ports, and a combined 359-liter storage space behind the seats and in the trunk. Additional features include a keyless entry and start function, automatic wipers, powered wing mirrors, optional front parking sensors, and an auto-dimming IRVM. A 10-speaker sound system, four airbags, and multiple ADAS functions are also available. The sports car is expected to compete with the Porsche 718 Cayman and Jaguar F-Type.