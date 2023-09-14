Lotus to make Indian debut with Emira and Eletre EV

Auto

Lotus to make Indian debut with Emira and Eletre EV

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 14, 2023 | 06:24 pm 2 min read

The cars will be sold via Exclusive Motors of New Delhi

Iconic British sportscar brand Lotus is gearing up to introduce its first products in India, the Emira and the Eletre EV, later this year, Autocar has reported. The vehicles will be sold via Exclusive Motors of New Delhi. The Emira is a sportscar featuring a 365hp, AMG-sourced, four-cylinder engine or a more powerful 406hp, V6 mill from Toyota. Meanwhile, the Eletre is an all-electric SUV featuring a 109kWh battery pack.

Emira: Performance meets luxury

The Lotus Emira is a small, light, and agile sportscar, that stays true to the brand's identity. However, it sets itself apart with a plushness that is almost alien to Lotus. The fit, finish, as well as practicality, are a cut above, featuring door pockets, cup holders, digital instruments, and even a central touchscreen. This combination of performance and comfort will make the Emira an exciting addition to the Indian market.

Eletre promises 600km of range

The Lotus Eletre is an electric SUV with a modern appearance both inside and out. It offers a spacious and funky cabin, along with impressive power. The Eletre and Eletre S boast a strong 611hp, while the R version gets a larger rear motor with a total output of 918hp. All versions come with a 109kWh battery pack running an 800V system, capable of charging at up to 350kW. It promises a range of up to 600km per charge.

How much will they cost?

The Lotus Emira and Eletre EV are set to make their debut in India later this year. Prices for the duo are expected to range between Rs. 2.5-3.1 crore (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi). Owners of the vehicles can look forward to head-turning looks, as well as cutting-edge technology and performance, all for a hefty price.

Share this timeline