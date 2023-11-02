2024 Toyota Crown luxury sedan breaks cover: Check features

The 2024 Toyota Crown features a coupe-like sloping roofline (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota has unveiled the 16th-generation version of its popular Crown sedan, boasting a lavish design and cutting-edge technology. Set to hit the Japanese market on November 13, the new-generation model is available in fuel cell and hybrid guises. With its spacious 2,999.74mm wheelbase and impressive size, the car is designed to be chauffeur-driven, akin to the high-end Toyota Century and its SUV equivalent.

The fuel cell variant comes with vehicle-to-load capabilities

The fuel cell model of the 2024 Crown Sedan borrows its hydrogen technology from the Mirai. Equipped with three hydrogen tanks, the car can cover up to 820km before requiring a refill, which Toyota asserts takes a mere three minutes. This version can also power homes or electrical devices, and its two accessory outlets can serve as an emergency power source even when the car is switched off.

It gets a new hybrid powertrain for enhanced performance

In addition to the fuel cell option, Toyota will offer the Crown Sedan with an all-new hybrid powertrain that pairs a 2.5-liter petrol engine with two electric motors. Although full technical details are yet to be disclosed, the carmaker claims that maximum power is accessible from around 43km/h, a significant improvement from the 140km/h cited for earlier hybrid systems. This enhancement aims to boost both performance and efficiency for the luxury sedan.

How much does the 2024 Toyota Crown cost?

In Japan, the 2024 Toyota Crown carries a price tag of JPY 7,300,000 (roughly Rs. 40.4 lakh) for the hybrid model and JPY 8,300,000 (around Rs. 45.9 lakh) for the hydrogen fuel-cell version. Toyota's goal is to sell 600 units per month in its home market. The car will also be available through Kinto subscription services. With its opulent design and state-of-the-art technology, the new-generation sedan seeks to make a lasting impact.