Mercedes-Benz GLE, AMG C 43 debut in India: Check prices

By Pradnesh Naik 01:39 pm Nov 02, 202301:39 pm

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE rides on designer dual-tone alloy wheels (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the 2023 GLE and the AMG C 43 4MATIC in India. The SUV carries a starting price tag of Rs. 96.4 lakh, while the sedan is priced at Rs. 98 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The former goes head-to-head with competitors such as the BMW X5, Audi Q7, and Volvo XC90. The latter rivals the likes of the BMW M3 on our shores. Order books for both cars are now open.

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE gets 3 engine choices

The 2023 GLE is available in three variants: the GLE 300d, GLE 400d, and GLE 450. It features subtle design changes over the outgoing model. The entry-level model features the Professional Line trim, while the other two sport the more aggressive AMG Line trim. The SUV gets three capable powertrain options: a 266hp, 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel engine; a 362hp, 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel motor; and a 376hp, 3.0-liter six-cylinder turbo-petrol unit.

Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC ups the automaker's performance quotient

The Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC comes equipped with a rear-wheel steering system to improve its drivability. The high-performance sedan flaunts the iconic Panamericana grille and gets an all-LED lighting setup. It is available in seven color options. Powering the C 43 is a 2.0-liter, inline-four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that is paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The mill puts out 402hp of power and 500Nm of peak torque.

How much do they cost?

In India, the Mercedes-Benz GLE starts at Rs. 96.4 lakh for the 300d model, the 400d variant is priced at Rs. 1.1 crore, and the 450 4MATIC trim costs Rs. 1.15 crore. Meanwhile, the AMG C 43 sports a price figure of Rs. 98 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).