Toyota working on IMV O-based Hilux Champ: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 01:21 pm Nov 02, 202301:21 pm

It should arrive by 2025

Toyota plans to broaden its Hilux pickup range by introducing a smaller model called the Hilux Champ. The inaugural IMV 0 platform-based model is slated to hit the market in ASEAN countries, such as Thailand, by 2025. The IMV 0 platform was initially showcased in Indonesia through the Toyota Rangga concept and later appeared at the recently concluded Japan Mobility Show.

Design and powertrain options for Hilux Champ

The test mule of the Hilux Champ shares design similarities with the aforementioned concepts, showcasing a unique, retro, and boxy style that pays homage to the legendary FJ40 Land Cruiser. Although official specifications have not been disclosed, it is expected that the Hilux Champ will feature a diesel engine (potentially the 2.4-liter unit from the Innova Crysta) and a robust hybrid powertrain. Options for an automatic transmission and possibly an all-wheel-drive version may also be offered.

The IMV 0 platform allows for a modular body design

The IMV 0 platform from Toyota boasts a modular design, allowing for various bodies to be attached to the flatbed section for different purposes and applications. This adaptability enables the platform to be converted into a food truck, coffee bar, safari camper, or even a mountain rescue ambulance. However, an EV version of the Hilux Champ is not anticipated to take shape anytime soon.

Plans for India and global portfolio expansion

While there is no official word on the launch of the Toyota Hilux Champ in India, we believe it could eventually arrive in the country. The IMV 0 platform, created for emerging markets, is also expected to give rise to a more affordable version of the Fortuner. Toyota's global portfolio expansion includes introducing an SUV to the Century lineup, a Crown Sport SUV, and a high-riding sedan to the Crown range to increase sales figures.