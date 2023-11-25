KTM sales in October 2023 show significant MoM growth

KTM sales in October 2023 show significant MoM growth

By Pradnesh Naik 04:23 pm Nov 25, 2023

KTM 200 range topped the sales charts in October with 46% share

Austrian motorcycle giant KTM has experienced a notable month-on-month (MoM) growth in sales in both domestic and export markets in October. Although year-on-year domestic sales dipped, the company still achieved impressive sales figures compared to September this year. In India, the KTM 200cc range was highly sought after, while the KTM 390 range was a top choice for the export markets.

Sales overview for KTM this October

In October, KTM's domestic sales reached 7,241 units, a 13.1% year-on-year (YoY) decrease from the 8,333 units sold in October 2022. However, MoM sales surged by 54.39% from the 4,690 units sold in September. The KTM 200 (Duke and RC) range held a 46% share in the company lineup, with 3,391 units sold in September. The 250 range experienced a 5.99% YoY dip to 2,056 units but a staggering MoM increase of 693.82% from the 259 units sold in September.

KTM 390 series saw significant growth in domestic sales

The KTM 390 series saw significant growth in sales in the domestic market, rising by 25.76% YoY and 40.86% MoM to reach 1,572 units. On the other hand, the 125 range faced a substantial decline of 75.17% YoY to just 222 units sold in October 2023 from 894 in October last year. However, the lineup did manage to improve MoM by 9.36% over the previous month's sales of 203 units.

Export sales flourished with impressive 88.32% YoY increase

KTM's export sales flourished, with 5,000 units exported in October, an impressive 88.32% YoY increase. MoM exports improved by 134.85% from the 2,129 units sold in September. The KTM 390 range garnered maximum global interest, with 2,795 units sold last month, holding a 55.9% share on the list. It registered a YoY growth of 113.69% and a MoM growth of 142.83%. The KTM 250 lineup also saw remarkable results, with 983 units exported last month, a YoY increase of 333.04%.