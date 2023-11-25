Be prepared to wait longer for Tata Altroz this November

By Pradnesh Naik 03:08 pm Nov 25, 2023

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors has witnessed good demand for several cars in India in the past few weeks. Now, those looking to purchase its premium hatchback model, the Altroz, in Mumbai might face a waiting period of up to six weeks this November. To offset the long waiting duration, the company is also offering discounts of up to Rs. 35,000 on both petrol and diesel Altroz variants. These benefits can be obtained through cash discounts, corporate discounts, and exchange bonuses.

Altroz offered with 2 powertrain options

Under the hood, the Tata Altroz gets a 1.2-liter, inline-triple Revotron engine that develops 86hp/115Nm in its naturally aspirated version, 77hp/103Nm in CNG guise, and 108.5hp/140Nm in the turbocharged variant. It also has a 1.5-liter diesel motor that delivers 88.7hp of power and 200Nm of torque. Both engines are BS6 Phase 2 compliant and mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Additionally, the naturally aspirated petrol engine can also be equipped with a six-speed Dual Clutch Automatic (DCA) gearbox.

Sporty Racer Edition variant spotted doing test runs

Meanwhile, Tata Motors has started testing the Racer Edition of the Altroz, which was unveiled at Auto Expo 2023. If released, this special edition variant will include an electric sunroof, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity options, and ventilated front seats. The launch of the sporty model could potentially draw more buyers and further enhance the popularity of the premium hatchback on our shores.