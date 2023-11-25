Royal Enfield surprises with Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Royal Enfield surprises with Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023

By Pradnesh Naik 12:20 pm Nov 25, 202312:20 pm

The limited-run Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

At its ongoing Motoverse 2023 event in Goa, Royal Enfield took everyone by surprise by revealing its all-new Shotgun 650. Only 25 units of this hand-painted bobber-style motorcycle will be available, with a lucky draw determining the 25 Motoverse attendees who will have the chance to purchase them. If selected, the winners will have to shell out Rs. 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom) to obtain this limited-run custom motorcycle.

2/3

Distinctive design and features of Shotgun 650

The Shotgun 650 boasts a classic bobber design featuring a long profile and low-slung stance. It includes a round headlamp, a wide handlebar with bar-end mirrors, a rider-only saddle with an optional rear seat assembly available, a short and wide rear fender, and an all-black hardware package. The paint scheme blends blue and black hues with sharp neon yellow graphics. Additionally, the motorcycle is equipped with a full-LED lighting system and a semi-digital console that includes a tripper navigation module.

3/3

Shares 649cc parallel-twin engine with Super Meteor 650

The Shotgun 650 shares several components with the Super Meteor 650, such as alloy wheels, wide tires, and inverted front forks. Their frames also appear nearly identical. The engine is the same 649cc, air-and-oil-cooled, parallel-twin unit found in other Royal Enfield 650 models. The mill generates 47hp/52Nm and is paired with a six-speed gearbox. It is unclear if any adjustments have been made to the engine's tuning for the new Shotgun. More information about its availability will be announced soon.