Everything we know about Xiaomi's first-ever electric car

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Nov 25, 202312:05 am

Xiaomi SU7 EV will feature an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi is set to enter the automotive market with its first-ever car, the SU7 EV. The all-new electric sedan will be offered in three variants: standard, Pro, and Max. In the latest development, production-ready mules of the standard and Max trims were spotted doing test runs in a camouflaged avatar. Here's everything we know about the upcoming EV.

Firstly, let's take a look at the SU7's design

The Xiaomi SU7 sports a streamlined design with a long and sculpted hood, a wide air dam, adaptive LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a blacked-out sloping roof, and a front-facing LiDAR sensor array. At the rear, the EV gets connected-type sleek LED taillamps and a split-type diffuser with body-colored panels. The sedan rides on designer 19-inch alloy wheels.

LiDAR-based ADAS functions will ensure the safety of the EV

The upcoming SU7 EV will come equipped with LiDAR-based ADAS functions for the safety of its passengers. Using an array of sensors, the safety suite will provide automatic braking and adaptive cruise control, among other features.

In AWD configuration, the EV will develop 663hp

The all-electric Xiaomi SU7 will be available with either a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive setup or a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration. The former will develop 295hp of maximum power, while the latter will generate a combined output of 663hp. In the RWD avatar, the EV will boast a top speed of 210km/h, while the AWD model will reach a speed of 265km/h.

The sedan's infotainment panel will be based on Xiaomi's HyperOS

The interiors of the Xiaomi SU7 EV are under wraps. However, several spy shots of the sedan have revealed that it will feature a tech-biased five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, and upholstery made using sustainable material. A large, floating-type infotainment panel running the brand's HyperOS will also be available. It will offer seamless connectivity with Xiaomi smartphones and other eligible products.

When will the Xiaomi SU7 EV arrive?

The production of the all-new Xiaomi SU7 EV is expected to commence in December, with deliveries expected to begin in early 2024. The upcoming e-sedan is estimated to start at around CNY 300,000 (approximately Rs. 36 lakh) in the Chinese market.