Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 launched at Rs. 2.7 lakh

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:56 pm Nov 24, 202307:56 pm

It is available in 3 variants

Chennai-based Royal Enfield has finally announced the prices of the Himalayan 450 bike in India. This new model features a 450cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, a first for Royal Enfield. The motorcycle also sports a six-speed gearbox, an assist and slipper clutch, and delivers 40hp and 40Nm of torque. Weighing 196kg, the Himalayan 450 has a 17-liter fuel tank and an adjustable seat height of 825mm.

Advanced features and technology

A standout feature of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is its round TFT color screen, which integrates with Google Maps. The screen can be paired with a smartphone. Riders can access calls, notifications, and SMS through the display. Additional features include ride-by-wire technology, switchable ABS, and full-LED lighting. The motorcycle rides on 21/17-inch spoke wheels, with Showa USD forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear, while braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends.

Pricing, variants, and competition

In India, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is offered in three variants: Base, Pass, and Summit. Its price starts at Rs. 2.69 lakh for the Base model, Pass costs Rs. 2.74 lakh, the Summit is priced at Rs. 2.79 lakh, and the Summit (black version) is available at Rs. 2.84 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom till December 31). Bookings of the vehicle are now open at the dealerships. It takes on rivals like KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G310 GS.