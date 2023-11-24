Porsche reveals 2024 Panamera with refreshed look and electrified powertrains

The 2024 Porsche Panamera rides on lightweight forged wheels (Photo credit: Porsche)

German automaker Porsche has taken the wraps off the 2024 iteration of the Panamera for the global markets. Coincidentally, the reveal took place in Shanghai, China, where the iconic first-generation model made its first public appearance in 2009. Now, in its third-generation avatar, the grand-touring model features subtle cosmetic changes and multiple electrified powertrains for a sustainable future.

Why does this story matter?

Although the sales charts of Porsche have been dominated by its SUVs, the Macan and Cayenne, the Panamera has always been one of the most important models for the automaker. Since 2009, the GT model has been pushing the boundaries of technology by offering high-performance hybrid powertrains. To commemorate its 75th anniversary, the company has now revealed the third-generation Panamera.

The grand tourer looks modern with new-age quad DRL setup

The 2024 Porsche Panamera follows the brand's modern design philosophy. It flaunts a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, Matrix LED headlamps with a new-age quad DRL setup, a swooping beltline, chrome-lined windows, sloping coupe-like roofline, flared wheel arches, and lightweight forged wheels. The rear end of the sedan features connected-type LED taillamps, a diffuser, and a neatly integrated active rear wing.

It features a curved driver's display for an engaging experience

On the inside, the 2024 Panamera features a sporty yet luxurious four-seater cabin. It gets premium leather upholstery on the dashboard, door trims and bucket-type seats, a touch-based panel to control the multi-zone climate control, a premium sound system, and a curved-type 12.6-inch driver's display. It also gets a dual-screen infotainment panel, with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

It will be offered with multiple electrified powertrains

The technical specifications of the 2024 Porsche Panamera are yet to be disclosed. We expect the third-generation model to retain the 2.9-liter, twin-turbo, V6 engine (325hp/450Nm) and a 4.0-liter V8 mill with a 100kW electric motor that develops 680hp/870Nm. Transmission duties will likely be handled by an eight-speed PDK gearbox with reworked gear ratios for better performance.

How much will the 2024 Porsche Panamera cost?

The pricing and availability details of the 2024 Panamera will be announced by Porsche in the coming months. We expect the third-generation model to carry a premium over its predecessor, which ranged between Rs. 1.58 crore and Rs. 2.76 crore (ex-showroom) in India.