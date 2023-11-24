Nissan invests £1.12bn to build new EV models in UK

By Pradnesh Naik 05:32 pm Nov 24, 2023

The Juke is Nissan's quirky take on the coupe SUV category (Photo credit: Nissan)

Nissan is investing a whopping £1.12 billion in its Sunderland plant in England to create electric versions of its popular Qashqai and Juke models. This massive project, which is likely to receive government support, will need up to £2 billion in total investment, including a third battery plant and infrastructure projects funded by partners. This move will give the UK's auto industry a boost and supports Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's efforts to draw in foreign investment.

Expansion of battery production in Sunderland

For years, Nissan has been producing its electric Leaf model in Sunderland, with batteries provided by a small plant on-site. In 2021, the automaker revealed a £1.12 billion investment to construct a second, 9GWh battery plant in the same location, partnering with Chinese company Envision AESC. The latest investment plan includes building a third battery plant, further expanding the carmaker's battery production capabilities in the area.

Impact on the UK economy and employment

The automaker has been present in the country since 1986, making it a crucial hub for the Japanese company. This investment by Nissan is expected to support 7,000 workers in Sunderland and 30,000 people in the supply chain. This deal comes after Tata Motors announced earlier this year that it would invest £4 billion in the UK.