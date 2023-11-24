Hyundai is offering free car inspection service: How to avail

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Hyundai is offering free car inspection service: How to avail

By Pradnesh Naik 04:55 pm Nov 24, 202304:55 pm

The i20 is one of the most popular models for Hyundai in India (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean automaker Hyundai is popular in the Indian market for offering cars loaded with feel-good features. To further enhance its appeal on our shores, the company has kicked off a nationwide customer engagement program called the 'Hyundai Smart Care Clinic.' Running until November 29, the initiative aims to motivate its existing customers to maintain their vehicles. The campaign is taking place at the brand's authorized service centers across the country.

2/3

The automaker is offering various benefits in the campaign

To lure more customers to its Smart Care Clinic campaign, Hyundai is offering various benefits. During the campaign, customers can enjoy a free 70-point inspection, a 10% discount on mechanical labor, a 15% discount on wheel alignment and balancing, and a 20% discount on mechanical labor. Additionally, Hyundai is offering a 20% discount on dry wash and overall car beautification, as well as exciting rewards for the first 1,000 customers.

3/3

Hyundai's customer-centric approach has helped it reach a new milestone

Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., shared his thoughts on the campaign's launch. He said, "The year 2023 has been a milestone year for Hyundai." "Hyundai has always been a customer-centric brand offering unmatched after-sales experience," Garg added. The entry-level EXTER SUV took the industry by storm and has received an overwhelming response with close to 1,00,000 bookings. The all-electric ﻿IONIQ 5 has also received an astounding response with more than 1,000 units sold.