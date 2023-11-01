Jaguar E-Type gets a radical makeover for 2023 SEMA Show

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:23 pm Nov 01, 202304:23 pm

The car will be on display till November 3

Jaguar's E-Type, often hailed as one of the most stunning cars ever produced, has undergone a transformation by DevSpeed Motorsports for the 2023 SEMA Show. Exhibited at Eneos' display in Las Vegas, this strikingly revamped 1969 XKE 2+2 model is bound to spark debate among car enthusiasts. Japan's leading oil firm and provider of motor oil and transmission fluids is presenting this one-of-a-kind creation, which fuses elements from various automakers to forge a "hot rod for the street and track."

Supra engine and BMW gearbox among upgrades

This revamped Jaguar E-Type boasts a 2JZ-GTE engine taken from a Toyota Supra, complete with a Borg Warner EFR 8474 turbocharger. A five-speed ZF manual gearbox sourced from a BMW M3 E36 channels power to the pavement. Furthermore, the front brakes are borrowed from a 2003 Chevrolet Corvette (C5), while the rear brakes come from a 2010 BMW 5 Series sedan. The rear subframe assembly and differential are also derived from the German luxury car.

Custom suspension, interior upgrades, and carbon fiber bodywork

The Jaguar E-Type sports enlarged fender flares that were initially designed and 3D-printed before being reinforced with carbon fiber on the body panels. The car gets a custom front suspension, Silvers coilovers, a DevSpeed roll cage, and aftermarket interior components including an OMP steering wheel, Tillett seats, and an OBP pedal box. The vehicle rides on 17-inch Rotiform two-piece wheels encased in Bridgestone Potenza tires. This distinctive E-Type can be admired at SEMA 2023 until Friday (November 3).