McLaren commemorates 60th anniversary with special stripes and logos

03:20 pm Nov 01, 2023

The design elements can be ordered until November next year

To celebrate its 60th anniversary, McLaren Automotive is introducing a series of visual enhancements for its production vehicles, centered around the "Triple Crown" theme. This motif pays homage to the British luxury carmaker's numerous victories in prestigious races since its inception by Bruce McLaren. To note, customers can place orders for these unique design elements until November next year.

New paints and stripes pay tribute to racing history

The anniversary package offers three paint options. They include Indy Orange, which harkens back to the 1974 Indianapolis 500 win; Monaco White, a nod to the 1984 Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix victory; and Le Mans Grey, in honor of the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans victory. For those purchasing the 750S, exclusive stripes can be paired with these colors. These stripes showcase a McLaren Triple Crown logo at the front and graphics symbolizing motorsport wins at the back.

Interior enhancements and bespoke plaques

Besides exterior enhancements, McLaren has developed a collection of interior upgrades. These consist of an Indy Orange mark at the carbon fiber steering wheel's 12 o'clock position and the option to choose the McLaren Triple Crown for carbon fiber shift paddles. All vehicles will be equipped with a custom brushed aluminum plaque, while the 750S featuring Triple Crown stripes will include a special "1 of 60" plaque to highlight its limited availability.