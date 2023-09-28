Hyundai, Kia recall 3.3mn cars over fire risk: Affected models

By Pradnesh Naik 10:29 am Sep 28, 2023

Hyundai ELANTRA tops the recall list with 777,145 units (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai Motor Group has announced a massive recall this year, affecting 25 models from Hyundai and Kia Motors line-up, totaling 3,372,743 units. This move is done to avoid a fire risk caused by potential issues with electronic modules. The fire could occur at any time, even when the vehicle is parked and turned off. Owners are advised to park their vehicles outside until the problem can be resolved. The recall currently does not extend beyond 2015 model-year vehicles.

An underlying problem with brake fluid leaks is suspected

The specific issue causing the fire risk varies slightly between Hyundai and Kia models but seems to stem from potential brake fluid leaks. The latter's investigation is still ongoing regarding a definitive cause, but the problem lies with the hydraulic electronic control unit. According to recall documents at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, this issue has resulted in four fires/six thermal incidents for Kia, along with 21 fires/22 thermal events for Hyundai.

No crashes or injuries have been reported by both automakers

Despite the numerous fires and thermal incidents, neither Hyundai nor Kia have reported any crashes, injuries, or fatalities resulting from these problems so far. Of the 25 models included in the recall, the Hyundai ELANTRA accounts for 777,145 units. The Kia Sorento follows at 397,163, with the Kia Optima at 383,382 rounding out the top three recalled models for the South Korean motor group.

Owner notification is expected to begin in November

Hyundai Motor Group has advised owners of affected vehicles to park outside until the issue is fixed. The remedy involves replacing fuses in the hydraulic electronic control unit for Kia models and the anti-lock brake module for Hyundai cars. Being a safety recall, Hyundai and Kia dealers will perform the fix free of charge. Owner notification of affected vehicles is expected to begin in November.