Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition debuts at Rs. 16.3L

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition debuts at Rs. 16.3L

By Pradnesh Naik 03:15 pm Nov 02, 202303:15 pm

The limited-run Volkswagen Taigun rides on blacked-out 16-inch wheels (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has launched the GT Edge Trail Edition version of its premium mid-size SUV, the Taigun in India with a price tag of Rs. 16.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Designed to handle rough terrain, this rugged version of one of India's safest SUVs is based on the top-spec GT model. It is part of the GT Limited Collection. Order books are exclusively open online with a token amount of Rs. 25,000.

2/4

It features trail-themed graphics and functional roof rails

The GT Edge Trail Edition of the Taigun sports a chrome accent on the grille, trail-themed graphics on the sides, and functional roof rails. A roof foil, black door garnish, and red-accented ORVMs are also available. The ORVMs come equipped with puddle lamps. Other exterior enhancements include black-painted 16-inch designer wheels and a 'Trail' badge at the rear while maintaining the "Infinity" taillights from the standard version.

3/4

It gets 3D floor mats and stainless steel pedals

Inside, the limited-run Taigun offers cosmetic upgrades such as 3D floor mats, leatherette seat covers with Trail badging, and stainless steel foot pedals. The rest of the interior remains unchanged. The Trail Edition is available with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also has a wireless charger, ambient lighting, an electric sunroof, a multifunctional steering wheel, ESC, TPMS, and active cylinder management technology (ACT).

4/4

It draws power from a 1.5-liter TSI EVO engine

Underneath its hood, the Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition houses the same 1.5-liter, TSI EVO, turbo-petrol engine as the standard version. The motor is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The mill generates 148hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. Volkswagen has introduced multiple traction modes to make the Trail Edition more attractive to adventure enthusiasts.