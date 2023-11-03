How Ducati Hypermotard 698 fares against KTM 690 SMC R

Both bikes feature an under-seat exhaust setup

Ducati has taken the wraps off the all-new Hypermotard 698 Mono with a starting price tag of $12,995 (approximately Rs. 10.82 lakh) in the US market. It is available in two trims: standard and RVE. At that price point, it rivals the KTM 690 SMC R in the middleweight segment. Between these two single-cylinder beasts, which one makes more sense? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

While Ducati is known for its iconic L-twin engine configuration, it also had some popular single-cylinder models before the 1970s. The Italian marque has now entered the single-cylinder engine market again with the new Hypermotard 698 Mono model to widen its customer base. However, the middleweight single-cylinder category is dominated by KTM's 690 range, which includes the popular 690 SMC R supermoto motorcycle.

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono looks more appealing

The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono features a prominent beak, a smallish LED headlamp with integrated DRLs, a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a long and flat-type seat, dual under-seat exhausts, and 17-inch forged wheels. The KTM 690 SMC R gets an elongated beak, a squared-out halogen headlamp, a raised handlebar with knuckle guards, a sculpted fuel tank, a single-piece seat, and rugged wire-spoked wheels.

Both bikes come equipped with disc brakes and cornering ABS

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Hypermotard 698 Mono and 690 SMC R come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with cornering ABS, a traction control system, ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. The suspension duties on both supermoto bikes are handled by inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

The Hypermotard 698 Mono packs a more powerful engine

Powering the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is the new 659cc, Superquadro Mono, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 77.5hp and 63Nm of peak torque. The KTM 690 SMC R is backed by an updated 692.7cc, LC4 single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that develops 73.7hp of maximum power and 73Nm of peak torque. Both mills are linked to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In the US market, the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono starts at $12,995 (roughly Rs. 10.82 lakh). On the other hand, the KTM 690 SMC R can be yours at $12,999 (around Rs. 10.82 lakh). In our opinion, the Hypermotard 698 Mono makes more sense with its aggressive supermoto design, powerful single-cylinder engine, and overall better brand value and reach.