Lotus's arrival highlights growing demand for luxury cars in India

By Pradnesh Naik 05:21 pm Nov 03, 202305:21 pm

Lotus Eletre has a top speed of 260km/h (Photo credit: Lotus)

Lotus, the iconic British supercar maker, is gearing up for its grand entrance into the Indian market on November 9. This news is sparking excitement among supercar aficionados nationwide. Although the company currently offers two models, the Emira and Eletre, it remains unclear which one will be introduced on our shores first. A report from Zigwheels suggests that Exclusive Motors, located in New Delhi, will handle the sales of Lotus cars.

Emira is a final glimpse of an ICE-powered Lotus supercar

The Lotus Emira, a sleek two-door supercar, represents the brand's final ICE-powered creation. Drawing inspiration from the Evija hypercar, the Emira boasts a striking design with an array of curves and contours. Practicality is not sacrificed, as the car features functional door pockets and a 359-liter boot. Inside, it gets dual 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment system and instrument cluster. Engine options consist of a 3.5-liter supercharged V6 mill from Toyota and an inline-four turbo-petrol unit from Mercedes-AMG.

Eletre pushes boundaries as the brand's first electric vehicle

The Eletre, Lotus's inaugural electric vehicle, is built on the company's new Electric Premium Architecture. With sharp lines and a meticulously crafted interior evocative of a futuristic film, this e-SUV is fueled by a dual-motor setup producing over 592hp of power. The motors are paired with a 100kWh battery pack, providing a range of up to 600km, according to the WLTP cycle. The carmaker asserts a 0-100km/h sprint time of under three seconds and a top speed of 260km/h.