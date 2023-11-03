Royal Enfield to bid adieu to Himalayan 411 in November

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Royal Enfield to bid adieu to Himalayan 411 in November

By Pradnesh Naik 04:10 pm Nov 03, 202304:10 pm

Royal Enfield Himalayan 411 is underpinned by a half-duplex split-type cradle frame (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield has announced that it will discontinue the sales of its Himalayan 411 model, in both domestic and international markets by the end of November. Introduced in 2016, the well-received adventure-touring bike will be succeeded by the upgraded Himalayan 452. Throughout its lifespan, the Himalayan 411 has undergone several updates, with each iteration surpassing the previous one. The BS6 version, renowned for its exceptional comfort and off-roading prowess, signifies the conclusion of the model's prosperous journey.

2/3

Himalayan 452 to address highway limitations

Although the Himalayan 411 excelled in offroad and urban riding scenarios, it encountered limitations on highways. The upcoming Himalayan 452 aims to rectify these shortcomings and deliver an improved riding experience with its all-new liquid-cooled engine that makes 40hp of power. Specific details about the new model have been disclosed officially by the bikemaker. The new ADV aims to delight offroading enthusiasts with components such as Showa suspension setup and rugged cross-spoke wheels with tubeless tires.

3/3

Scram 411 will be available, new colors expected soon

In contrast to the discontinuation of the Himalayan 411, Royal Enfield's Scram 411 will persist in being available for purchase in India. The Scram 411, which is based on the Himalayan 411 but features a smaller front wheel and fewer amenities, caters to customers seeking a touring bike that is also nimble in city environments. To sustain interest in the model, the bikemaker is anticipated to introduce new color schemes for the Scram 411 early next year.