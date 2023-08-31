Design of 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 leaked

Design of 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 leaked

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 31, 2023 | 03:18 pm 1 min read

The upcoming Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will ride on wire-spoke wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

A leaked walkaround video of the 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has surfaced online. It provides a sneak peek of the upcoming motorcycle before its official launch in India on September 1. The video highlights the classic design of the new-generation retro-cruiser, complete with a wide single-piece seat and slightly larger fenders. Notable updates include improved switchgear and a new semi-digital instrument console.

The bike will draw power from a 349cc, J-series engine

Apart from the design change, the upcoming Bullet 350 will feature a 349cc, J-series engine that generates 20hp of power and 27Nm of torque. The leaked video mentions an Electra variant. However, with the kick-start feature gone, introducing an Electra trim on the upcoming Royal Enfield bike is highly unlikely.

How much will the 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 cost?

The launch of the 2023 Bullet 350 on September 1 has generated excitement among Royal Enfield's fans around the globe. The 2023 model is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the updated retro motorcycle will rival the likes of the Honda H'ness CB350 and Benelli Imperiale on our shores.

