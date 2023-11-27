Motorcycles with support for navigation in India: Check top options

Motorcycles with support for navigation in India: Check top options

Motorcycles are a popular choice for those who love taking road trips and exploring new places. This has led to the development of advanced digital instrument clusters with support for GPS-based navigation. While this feature was earlier offered on high-end products, it has now trickled down to budget-friendly offerings. Here's our pick of five motorcycles in India that support navigation under Rs. 5 lakh.

TVS Raider: Price starts at Rs. 96,219

The TVS Raider 125 gets a single-piece or a split-type seat, a sloping fuel tank, an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument cluster, and designer alloy wheels. For safety, it has a front disc brake, a drum brake on the rear wheel, a combined braking system, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It is powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder engine (11.2hp/11.2Nm).

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Price begins at Rs. 1.27 lakh

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V features a muscular 12-liter fuel tank with extensions, an LED headlight, a stepped-up single-piece seat, a stubby exhaust, and a slim LED taillamp. It gets disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and an adjustable rear mono-shock unit for safety. The streetfighter motorcycle is offered with a 163cc, air-and-oil-cooled, four-valve, single-cylinder engine (16.7hp/14.6Nm).

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Price starts at Rs. 1.5 lakh

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is one of the best-selling retro motorcycles in India. It sports a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round halogen headlamp, a ribbed-pattern seat, an upswept exhaust, and a circular LED taillamp. It gets disc brakes on both wheels, single/dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. The bike draws power from a 349cc, air-cooled, J-series, single-cylinder engine (20.2hp/27Nm).

Honda CB350RS: Price begins at Rs. 2.15 lakh

The 2023 Honda CB350RS is offered with factory-fitted customization kits. It has a sculpted fuel tank, a round LED headlight, a single-piece seat, a side-mounted exhaust, and alloy wheels. For rider safety, it features disc brakes on both wheels, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. It is backed by a 348.6cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine (20.8hp/30Nm).

Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price starts at Rs. 2.69 lakh

The Royal Enfield Himalayan features a new LED headlight setup, a sloping fuel tank design with jerry can holders, split-type seats, a two-piece grab rail, and cross-spoked wheels with tubeless tires. To ensure the safety of the rider, it has disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock absorber. It runs on a new 452cc, liquid-cooled engine (39hp/40Nm).