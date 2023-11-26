Mercedes-Maybach GLS gains popularity with Bollywood celebrities: Check best features
In recent years, the popularity of Mercedes-Benz has grown rapidly in India. Moreover, offerings from its uber-luxury brand, Maybach, have become the go-to choice for Bollywood celebrities. Top actors like Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Kriti Sanon, and Taapsee Pannu have purchased the flagship Maybach GLS model as their primary vehicle. Here's a look at the features that make the SUV so popular.
Why does this story matter?
Maybach, the ultra-luxurious division of Mercedes-Benz, is known for creating some of the most opulent vehicles globally. Its portfolio consists of two models, the S-Class and GLS. Its flagship model, the GLS, is considered the pinnacle of opulence in the premium full-size SUV segment across the world. However, its popularity has snowballed in recent years with top Indian celebrities buying the luxurious people mover.
Imposing design with massive chromed grille
At first glance, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS impresses potential buyers with its imposing design. It features a long and muscular bonnet, sleek LED headlights with eyebrow-like DRLs, a massive chrome-slatted grille, silvered skid plates, roof rails, designer multi-spoke wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. The SUV is available in several dual-tone paint schemes from the carmaker's MANUFAKTUR division to enhance its appeal.
Features removable MBUX tablet to control several functions
To make the in-cabin experience a memorable one, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS comes equipped with a removable 7.0-inch MBUX tablet for the rear passengers. With it, the occupants can control several functions such as ambient lighting, climate control, and seat massage control.
Luxurious cabin covered in high-quality Nappa leather upholstery
The uber-luxurious four-seater cabin of the Maybach GLS is covered in high-quality Nappa leather upholstery for a premium, upmarket feel. It gets a panoramic sunroof, wooden trims on the dashboard and door panels, multi-color ambient lighting, a premium Burmester sound system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 12.3-inch MBUX infotainment console. Passengers' safety is ensured by nine airbags and several ADAS functions.
Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC and 360-degree-view camera
To make it convenient for the driver to maneuver the full-size SUV in tight parking spots, the GLS gets Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC and a 360-degree-view camera. This allows the car to park itself using the sensors and cameras located all around.
Powered by 557hp, 4.0-liter V8 engine with hybrid assist
Powering the massive behemoth is a potent 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that is linked to a mild-hybrid assist system. The setup develops a maximum power of 557hp and a peak torque of 730Nm. Transmission duties on the GLS are taken care of by a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox. With electric assist, the SUV can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in just 4.9 seconds.