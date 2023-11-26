Planning to buy CNG-powered hatchback? Check top options



By Pradnesh Naik 08:40 pm Nov 26, 202308:40 pm

The Altroz CNG flaunts Tata Motors's twin-cylinder technology (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

With the rising petrol and diesel prices in India, people are looking for cars with alternative fuels such as CNG or battery electric vehicles (BEVs) as an option. However, given the higher cost of ownership of EVs, CNG-powered vehicles have emerged as a better option for people on a strict budget. Here are the top choices for CNG-powered hatchbacks under Rs. 10 lakh.

Tata Tiago iCNG: Price starts at Rs. 6.55 lakh

Tata Tiago iCNG has a modern design language and flaunts a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, projector headlights, a roof-mounted spoiler, and wrap-around taillamps. It has a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, premium upholstery, a height-adjustable driver's seat, automatic climate control, and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It is powered by a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine that generates 73hp/95Nm.

Tata Altroz iCNG: Price begins at Rs. 7.55 lakh

Tata Altroz iCNG sports a sculpted hood, a black grille, sweptback projector headlights with LED DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Its spacious five-seater has an air purifier, auto climate control, a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, a voice-activated sunroof, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, a rear-view camera, multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD. It runs on a 1.2-liter engine that makes 77hp/103Nm.

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS: Price starts at Rs. 7.68 lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS flaunts a sculpted hood, a gloss black grille with integrated DRLs, roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, wrap-around taillights, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Inside, its five-seater cabin gets a minimalist dual-tone dashboard, a sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and an eight-inch infotainment panel. The hatchback is fueled by a 1.2-liter, inline-four engine that develops 68hp/95.2Nm.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG: Price begins at Rs. 8.35 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG sports a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-surrounded mesh grille, a wide air dam, LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flares wheel arches, and wrap-around LED taillights. It has a dual-tone black and blue dashboard, leatherette upholstery, a head-up display, keyless entry, and a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It draws power from a 1.2-liter, inline-four, K-series engine that generates 76.4hp/98.5Nm.

Toyota Glanza CNG: Price starts at Rs. 8.6 lakh

Toyota Glanza CNG offers a chrome-accented grille, a lengthy bonnet, a wide air vent, indicator-mounted ORVMs, sleek LED headlights, wrap-around LED taillamps, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, its spacious five-seater cabin has a center console armrest, an engine start/stop button, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a 9.0-inch infotainment panel, and a two-tone dashboard. It is backed by a 1.2-liter, inline-four engine that generates 76.4hp/98.5Nm.