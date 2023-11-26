2024 Porsche Panamera vs Maserati Ghibli: Which is better

By Pradnesh Naik 07:03 pm Nov 26, 202307:03 pm

2024 Porsche Panamera rolls on designer forged wheels (Photo credit: Porsche)

Porsche has unveiled the 2024 version of the Panamera for the global markets. It carries a starting price tag of Rs. 1.68 crore (ex-showroom) in India. At that price point, the third-generation model competes against the Ghibli from Maserati in the premium performance-focused sedan segment on our shores. Between these two capable rivals, which one is better? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The premium segment in the Indian car market has been growing rapidly in the past few years. To benefit from the trend, automakers such as Porsche, Maserati, and a few others have introduced capable models in the high-end sedan segment. Now, to claim the top spot, the German and Italian marques have unleashed their champions, the Panamera and Ghibli, respectively, on our shores.

Porsche Panamera looks more pleasing to the eye

The 2024 Porsche Panamera flaunts a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, Matrix LED headlamps with the signature quad DRL setup, lightweight forged wheels, and connected-type LED taillamps. The Maserati Ghibli features a chrome-slatted grille with the Trident logo, sweptback Matrix LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, vents on front fenders, a sloping roofline, chrome-lined windows, wrap-around LED taillamps, and 21-inch blacked-out wheels.

Panamera's cabin feels more upmarket with dual-screen infotainment panel

On the inside, the 2024 Panamera gets premium leather upholstery, a touch-based multi-zone climate control, a premium sound system, a curved-type 12.6-inch driver's display, and a dual-screen infotainment panel. The cabin of the Ghibli has Alcantara leather upholstery, bucket-type seats with the Trident logo, a multifunctional steering wheel, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.1-inch infotainment panel with the 'Maserati Connect' feature.

Panamera has powerful engine

Powering 2024 Porsche Panamera is a potent 2.9-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine that reportedly churns out a maximum power of 348hp and a peak torque of 498Nm. The Maserati Ghibli is fueled by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, inline-four petrol engine that develops 321hp of maximum power and 450Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both sedans are handled by an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2024 Porsche Panamera can be yours for Rs. 1.68 crore. On the other hand, the Maserati Ghibli ranges between Rs. 1.15 crore and Rs. 1.93 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Panamera makes more sense on our shores with its attractive design, powerful engine, upmarket cabin, and better brand reach.