Maserati unveils F-Tributo Edition of its Ghibli and Levante cars

As a celebration of 95 years of racing history, Maserati has unveiled F-Tributo Special Edition models of its Ghibli and Levante cars at the Shanghai Auto Show.

The premium vehicles pay tribute to Argentinian F1 racing driver Juan Manuel Fangio. They are available in two shades and sport several cosmetic updates inside-out. However, there are no mechanical changes.

Here are more details.

Exteriors

The cars ride on 21-inch wheels

Maserati Ghibli And Levante F-Tributo Edition sport yellow hints on the wheel accents and brake calipers, a black F Tributo badge, and a body-color trident on the C-pillars.

The cars have a sloping roofline and sleek headlights. While the Ghibli rides on 21-inch glossy black Titano wheels, the Levante has 21-inch black Anteo ones.

They are available in Rosso Tributo and Azzurro Tributo shades.

Information

They run on a hybrid powertrain

The Maserati Ghibli has a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine linked to a mild-hybrid system. The setup generates 325hp of maximum power and 450Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the Levante gets a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol mill linked to a 48V hybrid system. The powertrain churns out 330hp/540Nm.

Interiors

The vehicles have a feature-loaded cabin

The Maserati Ghibli And Levante F-Tributo Edition have a luxurious cabin, featuring black "Pieno Fiore" leather upholstery with red and yellow stitching, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel.

They house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera are available.

Information

Maserati Ghibli And Levante F-Tributo Edition: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Maserati Ghibli and Levante F-Tributo Edition are yet to be announced. However, they should carry some premium over the standard models which in India start at Rs. 1.15 crore and Rs. 1.49 crore, respectively (ex-showroom).