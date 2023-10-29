Ducati to debut its most powerful single-cylinder engine in November

1/6

Auto 2 min read

Ducati to debut its most powerful single-cylinder engine in November

By Pradnesh Naik 10:51 pm Oct 29, 202310:51 pm

The Superquadro Mono engine churns out 84.5hp of power when using the Termignoni exhaust system (Photo credit: Ducati)

Before the arrival of the now-iconic L-twin engine configuration in the 1970s, Italian marque Ducati was known for producing some of the most powerful single-cylinder motorcycles. However, after witnessing the capabilities of the multi-cylinder engine, the bikemaker decided to stick with the new configuration. Now, the company has decided to enter the single-cylinder market with the "Superquadro Mono" engine on Thursday (November 2).

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Although multi-cylinder engines offer more power and better efficiency, single-cylinder units have a unique charm that many riders find appealing. While Ducati singles were available for a duration of 25 years, they made a mark in history. The bikes are popular among bike collectors worldwide. The bikemaker is now planning to re-enter the single-engine market to widen its customer base.

3/6

Firstly, take a look at 'Superquadro Mono' engine

Ducati claims its all-new 'Superquadro Mono' engine is the most powerful in the middleweight segment. The new motor derives its design from the twin-cylinder unit of the 1299 Panigale. This modified engine has a displacement of 659cc, which is 626cc down from the 1,285cc Superquadro V2 unit. With a bore of 116mm and stroke of 62.4mm, it has a compression ratio of 13.1:1.

4/6

Iconic 'Desmodromic' valve system

First mentioned in patents in 1896 by Gustav Mees, the "Desmodromic" valve system became famous after being used in Mercedes-Benz's Formula One racing car of 1954. The system uses reciprocating poppet valves that are closed using a camshaft and lever rather than conventional springs.

5/6

Features titanium valves and diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating

While the Desmodromic system contributes significantly both to performance and high rotation speeds, an engine requires other components made using premium material to sustain the load. The Superquadro Mono engine features titanium inlet valves, solid steel exhaust valves, and magnesium alloy covers for clutch, alternator, and engine head. It also gets a unique Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) surface coating to reduce friction within the motor.

6/6

659cc mill develops 77.5hp maximum power

Ducati's all-new 659cc, Superquadro Mono, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine puts out a maximum power of 77.5hp at 9,750rpm and 63Nm of peak torque at 8,000rpm. This motor redlines at 10,250rpm, a value generally not achieved by single-cylinder mills. It is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.