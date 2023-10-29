How Gogoro 2 Series fares against Ola S1 Pro

Both EVs ride on designer alloy wheels

Gogoro, the Taiwan-based EV maker with its in-house developed smart battery swapping network, is gearing up to introduce the 2 Series scooter in India soon. Once launched, it will compete in the premium electric scooter segment against the current reigning champion, the Ola S1 Pro Gen 2, on our shores. But which one of these two futuristic models is better?

Why does this story matter?

Ola Electric reigns in the premium e-scooter segment in India with its S1 Pro range (Gen 1 and Gen 2). It is touted as the torch-bearer in the two-wheeler EV market on our shores. However, with the entry of the Gogoro 2 Series model soon, the competition is likely to heat up in the performance-focused scooter category.

Between these two, Gogoro 2 Series looks more pleasing

Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 features a quirky-looking dual-pod LED headlight, a wide handlebar, a flat footboard, a sleek LED taillamp, a single-piece grab rail, 12-inch alloy wheels, and a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen instrument cluster. Gogoro 2 Series flaunts a minimalist design with an apron-mounted Class-C LED headlamp, a raised handlebar, a digital instrument cluster with multiple color surrounding lights, and 12-inch designer wheels.

Both come equipped with disc brakes, regenerative braking

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Ola S1 Pro and Gogoro 2 Series come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with a combined braking system (CBS), regenerative braking, and riding modes. Suspension duties on both e-scooters are handled by telescopic front forks. At the rear, the former gets a mono-shock unit, while the latter has dual shock absorbers.

Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 promises better range

Ola S1 Pro is backed by an all-new 11kW mid-mounted electric motor paired with a 4kWh battery pack. The scooter promises a range of up to 195km on a single charge. Powering the Gogoro 2 Series is a 7kW hub-mounted electric motor that is linked to two removable battery packs (combined output 3.4kWh). It has a claimed range of up to 170km per charge.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 can be yours at Rs. 1.47 lakh. On the other hand, we expect the Gogoro 2 Series to carry a price tag of around Rs. 1.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), once launched. In our opinion, the second-generation S1 Pro makes more sense with its potent electric powertrain with better riding range per charge.