Honda to reveal multiple EV concepts at Tokyo Motor Show

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Sep 28, 202312:05 am

Honda SUSTANIA-C will ride on designer wheels (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda is gearing up to showcase multiple electric vehicle (EV) concepts at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show, also known as the Tokyo Motor Show 2023 (October 26 to November 5). Among the highlights will be the Honda Specialty Sports Concept, a potential production-ready EV sports car that is yet to be revealed through images or teasers. The event will also feature environmentally sustainable concepts, including the SUSTANIA-C, POCKET, and CI-MEV, as well as the SC e-scooter concept with battery-swapping technology.

Anticipation has been built up for Honda Specialty Sports concept

The Honda Specialty Sports Concept is one of the most eagerly awaited concepts to be showcased at the Tokyo Motor Show 2023. This born EV sports car could go into production, but Honda has not released any images or teasers of the concept yet. The brand had previously showcased a Sports EV concept in the 2017 edition of the Motor Show, but it remains to be seen whether that concept has any connection to the one being shown this year.

Honda SUSTANIA-C is a unique hatchback built using recyclable resin

At the Tokyo Motor Show 2023, Honda will showcase three sustainable concepts. The SUSTANIA-C is a unique hatchback built from recyclable and reusable acrylic resin. The EV will most likely be based on the mass-produced Honda e model and will be offered as a green mobility solution for urban dwellers. It will feature overall compact dimensions and sleek bodywork.

The POCKET e-motorcycle will feature reusable acrylic resin material

The POCKET concept is a small motorcycle with environmental sustainability in focus, also made using acrylic resin that can be recycled. It will most likely be used for last-mile mobility, rather than as a high-performance urban-focused EV.

Honda SC e-scooter will feature swappable battery technology

The Honda SC e-scooter concept, set to be showcased at the Tokyo Motor Show 2023, will feature battery-swapping technology and will be powered by a pair of Honda Mobile Power Pack e units. This technology allows users to easily swap battery packs, making the EV more convenient for daily use. The electric scooter concept will demonstrate Honda's commitment to sustainable mobility and innovation in the EV market.

The CI-MEV concept will be designed for last-mile mobility

The CI-MEV concept is a two-door, two-seat EV designed for last-mile mobility and comes with automated driving tech. Unlike the SUSTANIA-C or Specialty Sports concept, this will be used in areas where public transportation will be scarce, or within large commercial complexes.