How BMW R 12 nineT fares against Ducati Streetfighter V2

By Pradnesh Naik 10:53 pm Nov 25, 202310:53 pm

Ducati Streetfighter V2 rides on lightweight forged wheels (Photo credit: Ducati)

BMW Motorrad has taken the wraps off the 2024 version of the R 12 nineT motorcycle for the global markets. It sports an all-new 1,170cc air-and-oil-cooled boxer engine. The retro-inspired offering competes against the Streetfighter V2 from Ducati in the liter-class roadster segment on our shores. But which of these two heavy hitters is more capable: the German brawler or the Italian fighter?

Why does this story matter?

The R 32 model carved a legacy for BMW Motorrad with its air-cooled, two-cylinder, boxer engine. Now, the bikemaker has introduced its spiritual successor, the R 12 nineT, for the global markets. Its refreshed R 12 bikes showcase the progress of the retro-inspired series over the years. However, to capture the champion's crown, it has to defeat the established rival, the Ducati Streetfighter V2.

Ducati Streetfighter V2 looks more pleasing

Ducati Streetfighter V2 has an aggressive stance with a sculpted fuel tank, LED headlamps with V-shaped DRLs, a stepped-up seat, an underbelly exhaust, a 4.3-inch full-TFT dashboard, and 17-inch alloy wheels. BMW R 12 nine T flaunts a muscular fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, a round LED headlamp, a dual-pod instrument cluster, a wide handlebar, an underbelly exhaust, and cross-spoke wheels with tubeless tires.

Both motorcycles equipped with cornering ABS and traction control

In terms of rider safety, both the Streetfighter V2 and R 12 nineT are equipped with disc brakes, along with cornering ABS, wheelie control, switchable traction control, and multiple riding modes. Suspension duties on both motorcycles are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Streetfighter V2 packs more powerful engine

Powering the Ducati Streetfighter V2 is a 955cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine that generates 150.9hp of maximum power and 101.4Nm of peak torque. The BMW R 12 nine T is fueled by a 1,170cc air-and-oil-cooled, DOHC, boxer motor that develops 109hp of maximum power and 115Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both bikes are handled by a six-speed gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Ducati Streetfighter V2 can be yours at Rs. 18.1 lakh. BMW Motorrad is yet to reveal the pricing of the R 12 nineT. We expect it to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which costs Rs. 19 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Streetfighter V2 makes more sense with its aggressive design and potent engine.