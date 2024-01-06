2024 Hyderabad E-Prix canceled by Formula E: Here's why

2024 Hyderabad E-Prix canceled by Formula E: Here's why

By Pradnesh Naik 07:18 pm Jan 06, 2024

Jaguar TCS Racing stood second in the 2023 season, with a difference of just 12 points (Photo credit: Jaguar TCS Racing)

The 2024 Hyderabad E-Prix, initially set for February 10, has been officially called off, announced Formula E. This decision came after the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD) of the Telangana government chose not to honor the Host City Agreement signed with Formula E on October 30, 2023. The Formula E Operations (FEO) has informed the MAUD of its contract breach and is evaluating its position and possible actions under the Host City Agreement and relevant laws.

Inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix and recent developments

In 2023, Hyderabad's first-ever E-Prix took place near Hussain Sagar Lake, drawing a crowd of about 31,000 people. Although drivers praised the track, there were allegedly some operational and infrastructural challenges. Concerns about the event's future arose when the organizing team disbanded in August 2023, but the race was still included in the 2024 Formula E calendar in October last year. Later, there was a change in Telangana's governance, with the Congress taking charge in December 2023.

Impact on Formula E calendar, Indian fanbase

As a result of the Hyderabad E-Prix cancellation, the 2024 Formula E calendar now features 15 races instead of 16. It is unlikely that another event will fill the gap, leaving nearly two months between January's Diriyah E-Prix and March's Sao Paulo E-Prix. Meanwhile, Alberto Longo, co-founder and chief championship officer of Formula E, expressed his disappointment for Indian motorsport fans. He also appreciated Akbar Ebrahim, president of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), for his efforts.