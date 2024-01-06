SKODA to explore expansion in India with new modular platform

1/4

Auto 2 min read

SKODA to explore expansion in India with new modular platform

By Pradnesh Naik 04:56 pm Jan 06, 202404:56 pm

Both the Taigun and Virtus are prime examples of Volkswagen's MQB A0 IN platform's capabilities

SKODA is exploring the possibility of introducing a new modular platform, the MQB A0 37, to complement Volkswagen's existing MQB A0 IN architecture that supports the India 2.0 products for both brands. The new platform is designed for larger vehicles with advanced electrical and electronics systems, catering to upgrades. SKODA's global CEO, Klaus Zellmer, stressed the importance of continuing to "develop competencies and keep projects going" beyond the current platform used for KUSHAQ and SLAVIA.

2/4

MQB A0 37 platform features and benefits

The MQB A0 37 platform is being examined for the Indian market and could enable SKODA to produce bigger and wider vehicles. It is expected to address limitations of the current MQB A0 IN platform, such as size constraints, particularly width, and the ability to accommodate a battery pack for petrol-hybrid powertrains. The new platform will likely support various body styles and petrol-hybrid powertrains, which are gaining popularity as diesel alternatives.

3/4

Plans beyond India 2.5 project

As the €1 billion investment in the India 2.0 project nears completion, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is finalizing its next phase of investment. Several projects or platforms are expected to be introduced to maintain product-driven momentum for the next decade. The group will shift from a parallel-track approach to a twin-track approach, with SKODA continuing to invest in internal combustion engine vehicle (ICE) architecture and parent brand Volkswagen focusing on EV architecture for the Indian market.

4/4

SKODA EVs for India likely by 2026

Volkswagen plans to localize the MEB21G electric vehicle architecture to enter India's rapidly growing electric SUV market. SKODA Auto India has decided to develop the EV independently, and if successful, the first vehicle is expected to hit the road in 2026 under the Volkswagen brand. This means that future vehicles will likely be based on three different architectures: MQB A0 27, MQB A0 37, and MEB21 G for electric vehicles.