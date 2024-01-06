Kawasaki announces attractive offers on select motorcycles this January

Kawasaki announces attractive offers on select motorcycles this January

By Pradnesh Naik 03:08 pm Jan 06, 2024

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R rolls on 17-inch designer forged wheels

Japanese marque Kawasaki is offering a limited-time "Good Times Voucher" on select motorcycle models, which can be used to reduce their ex-showroom prices. The Vulcan S comes with a Rs. 60,000 voucher, the Ninja 650 gets a Rs. 30,000 voucher, the Versys 650 has a Rs. 20,000 voucher, while the Ninja 400 receives a Rs. 40,000 voucher. This promotional offer is valid until January 31 and applies to limited stock.

Kawasaki Eliminator 500 launched in India

On the other hand, the bikemaker recently launched the Eliminator 500 in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 5.62 lakh. This cruiser features a 451cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine borrowed from the Ninja 400. The mill generates 44hp of power at 9,000rpm and 46Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and includes an assist and slipper clutch. Bookings for the Eliminator 500 are now open at Kawasaki dealerships.

Updates on W175 Street and new color schemes for W175

Separately, Kawasaki introduced the W175 Street in India at Rs. 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). This version offers new color options, alloy wheels, and tubeless tires compared to the standard W175. Additionally, two new color schemes were added to the W175 lineup: Metallic Ocean Blue, priced at Rs. 1.31 lakh, and Candy Persimmon Red, priced at Rs. 1.24 lakh. The W175 is still available in Ebony and Metallic Graphite Grey, priced at Rs. 1.22 lakh and Rs. 1.29 lakh, respectively.